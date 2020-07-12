'What % Of Ball Hitting Stump Doesn't Matter?': Tendulkar Debuts Aggressive Line On DRS

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar took an unusual and aggressive line of approach as he delivered his verdict on the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in modern-day cricket and said that technology should be used progressively. In a discussion with West Indies legend Brian Lara on social media, Sachin Tendulkar pointed out the need to do away with the 'umpire's call' decision when the team opts for a review and that it should be given out, irrespective of the percentage of the ball hitting the stumps if the delivery was going on to hit the timber. Further, the Master Blaster said that it was essential to use technology for the good of the game and that there should be no in-between's when a decision was being referred by either sides.

READ | Hoping For Shorter Quarantine Period For Team India During Australia Tour: Ganguly

Tendulkar's aggressive take on DRS

"That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," he added on the social networking site alongside a video of him and West Indies legend great Brian Lara on their discussion on DRS. "One thing I don't agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they've been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. "The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis - it's either in or out, there's nothing in between," he said in the video.

READ | Former India Cricketer Chetan Chauhan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tendulkar wants no in-betweens in DRS

What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in Cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8At80AtRs5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

READ | Aakash Chopra Says It Is Not Advisable To Compare Babar Azam With Virat Kohli

England lead by 170 runs

England eked out a lead of 170 runs heading into the final day of the first test against the West Indies, with all outcomes still possible in the first match since the resumption of international cricket. The West Indies' pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday, making the tourists marginal favorites with the pitch slow but yet to misbehave. Zak Crawley (76) and Dom Sibley (50) were the two batsmen to get half-centuries, while stand-in England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with 46 before the late Windies fightback.

"It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow, Crawley said, especially if we get a lead of 200." That will be on the shoulders of unbeaten batsmen Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1), with James Anderson to come in at No. 11. Shannon Gabriel bowled Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the last hour to finish with figures of 3-62 off his 18 overs. Joseph was also impressive, taking 2-40 off 16 overs.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Cricketers Wish Him A Speedy Recovery