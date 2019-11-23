The Debate
Harbhajan Singh Thanks Kolkata Police For India's Pink Ball Test Success

Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh thanked the Kolkata city police for their support and said that the historic pink-ball Test couldn't have been possible without their help

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan

Former Indian spinner and commentator Harbhajan Singh thanked the Kolkata city police for their support and said that the historic pink-ball Test couldn't have been possible without their help. India's first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh saw a sold-out crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is expected to be filled to its maximum capacity during the next three days of the contest. Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly thanked the people of Kolkata for embracing the colour pink and turning the city into shades of pink in support for the Test. 

Harbhajan Singh thanks police officials

Cricketing legends take a lap of honour

During the tea session of Day One of the historic Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, the cricketing legends were seen taking a lap of honour at the iconic Eden Gardens. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, etc. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

Pink ball fever grips Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly had earlier shared images of Kolkata preparing for the pink-ball Test. He had shared images of sweets which were prepared to look like the pink ball, while a leading Bengali newspaper also used pink extensively on their broadsheet. Many monuments around Kolkata also turned pink and clearly Sourav Ganguly also shares the same excitement as his city.

Full House

The iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata added a new feather in its hat by conducting the first-ever day-night test match in the country but the subcontinent as well. The match saw a full house of Indian athletes ranging from Venkatesh Prasad, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Farook Engineer and Chandu Borde to Abhinav Bindra, P Gopichand, P V Sindhu, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom who are gracing the historic day, apart from the eighty-plus thousand crowd in the stadium and outside.

Published:
COMMENT
