Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: How Did The CSK Spinner's Love Story With Geeta Basra Blossom?

Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. The CSK star has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions.

Harbhajan Singh married Bollywood actor Geeta Basra in 2015 after eight years of dating. It doesn't come as a surprise because if there are two things most Indians are obsessed about, it is cricket and Bollywood and the two worlds are naturally bound to collide. There are several Cricket-Bollywood marriages of stars like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech etc. And one such love story is of Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, which is just like a Bollywood movie.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s love story began with a music video. For Harbhajan, it was love at first sight after he saw Geeta in a music video ‘Woh Ajnabee’ from the movie ‘The Train’. Harbhajan Singh was smitten by her and immediately started thinking of ways he could meet her. At the time, he did not have any many connections in Bollywood but he asked his friends and eventually got her number.

After he got her number, he texted her asking for a meeting over tea but Geeta ignored his request. However, she went on to congratulate him later on the 2007 T20 World Cup win. The first time the two met was when Geeta texted Harbhajan asking for two tickets to the first season of IPL. They met over coffee during the match and became friends, which transitioned into love. Harbhajan was eager to ask Geeta out but she was wary and told him they needed to be friends first and then take it from there.

Geeta Basra was born and brought up in England. She was new to the Indian landscape and had just begun her career in Bollywood. She was not looking for a 'romantic relationship' at the time. Her film The Train had just released and her focus entirely was on movies because she knew if she got into a relationship, then things will change.

However, Harbhajan Singh was not ready to give up on his love. He was left chasing Geeta for 10 long months before she finally got together with him. Geeta Basra realized Harbhajan Singh was a nice person and her friends loved him and they gave her the go-ahead, that’s what eventually convinced her. Geeta also realized that the media too played a role in getting them together.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra dated each other for 8 years and kept their relationship very low-key away from the prying eyes of the media and never confirmed it publicly. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married in November 2015 in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Hinanya Heer, in July 2017.

IMAGE COURTESY: GEETA BASRA INSTAGRAM