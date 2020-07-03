Harbhajan Singh Dismisses 'bunny' Ricky Ponting 10 Times In Test Cricket; Watch Video

Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. The CSK star has been India's premier spinner for the major part of the last two decades. He has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions.

Harbhajan Singh vs Ricky Ponting: CSK spinner relives rivalry with former Australia captain

The off-spinner is an animated character on the field, who never shies away from taking up a fight with his opponents whenever needed. Harbhajan Singh has always been a relatively fiercer bowler against the Australians as compared to rest of the teams which on most occasions has helped him bowl at them with even more motivation. Even on flat pitches and unhelpful conditions, Harbhajan made the Australians fight for every run.

One such Australian who he troubled throughout his career is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The two-time World Cup-winning captain remains is one of the greatest batsmen the world has seen. The right-handed batsman had stunning numbers and he used to dominate bowlers from across the world.

However, Harbhajan Singh went on to make Ricky Ponting his 'bunny'. On several occasions, Harbhajan Singh has spoken about how Ricky Ponting has never been comfortable facing him. Ricky Ponting has acknowledged that Harbhajan Singh was one of the toughest bowlers to tackle.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old took to Instagram where he shared a couple of videos and relived the Harbhajan Singh vs Ricky Ponting rivalry. The videos are a compilation of all the 10 times that Harbhajan Singh dismissed Ricky Ponting. As soon as Bhajji posted the videos, it garnered a lot of praise from fans as well as fellow cricketers.

After being rivals for almost a decade and a half, Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting came together and joined forces at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. However, in an interview, the 'Turbanator' reckoned that even in the nets, Ponting struggled against him as he dismissed him 5-6 times.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/CRICKET.COM.AU