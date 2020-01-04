Irfan Pathan Retires: Netizens Get Nostalgic Over All-rounders Best Moments On Field

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday. The star of the 2007 T20 World Cup said, “It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.”

'Thank You for everything'

Pathan who is also the first and only bowler to pick a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match added that he would keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket. Soon after his announcement, netizens and former IPL side, Delhi Capitals remembered the Baroda-lad and a few of his best moments in the game of Cricket. Here are a few of the reactions:

🔹Best figures in Youth ODIs - 9/16 v Ban Lahore 2003



🔹Only bowler to take a hat trick in first over of a Test (v Pak Karachi 2006)



🔹Player of the Match in inaugural WT20 Final (2007)



🔹Only Asian player to win Man of the Match award in a Test at WACA (2008)#IrfanPathan https://t.co/SWA6e7hgK0 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 4, 2020

No Indian can forget his first over Hat-trick against Pakistan 🙌



Happy Retirement Irfan Pathan _/\_#irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/Op3W0Pn8sg — S O B U J ❤ (@VKSobuj18) January 4, 2020

One of India's finest left arm swing bowlers of the modern era!



Thank you for everything, @IrfanPathan. Wishing you a great 2nd innings in the journey of life 👍🏽#IrfanPathan#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/iE9qSFnIyq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 4, 2020

Thank u Irfan Pathan for the memories especially the amazing spell of T20 World Cup 2007 where he won man of the match and also the sensational Hat Trick Against pak in Test Match of 2006. 💪✌️#IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/Yc8O8LiKXe — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 4, 2020

So badly wanted to see you in India colours again🥺🥺

Thank you for all the memories!.Can never forget that test hat-trick in Pakistan. one of my first favourite.#irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/63rt8UrsdQ — Anurag karn (@let_me_say1) January 4, 2020

