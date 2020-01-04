The Debate
Irfan Pathan Retires: Netizens Get Nostalgic Over All-rounders Best Moments On Field

Cricket News

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan who last played in 2012 announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday and said “It has been a great journey"

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Irfan

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday. The star of the 2007 T20 World Cup said, “It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.”

'Thank You for everything'

Pathan who is also the first and only bowler to pick a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match added that he would keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket. Soon after his announcement, netizens and former IPL side, Delhi Capitals remembered the Baroda-lad and a few of his best moments in the game of Cricket. Here are a few of the reactions: 

