Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pic With Natasa Stankovic; Read His Caption Here

Hardik Pandya and his better half Natasa Stankovic have been winning everyone's hearts by posting some adorable pictures on social media in the last couple of months. Lately, the duo has come forward and made an impact once again.

'Walking towards happiness': Hardik Pandya

Hardik had posted an image on Instagram where he and Natasa can be seen walking together in a park by holding their arms and at the same time, the two can also be seen smiling as well. Pandya captioned this picture as 'Walking towards happiness'.

Earlier, both had posed for a happy picture as Natasa was seen flaunting her baby bump. Natasa was donning a no-makeup look. Hardik Pandya kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a mesh detailed t-shirt with white bottoms. Not to miss, the golden locket with the pendant of 33 and the sunglasses that amped up his look even more. For the caption, Hardik simply used three emojis - a bouquet of flowers, a heart with ribbon, and a smiling face with three hearts. Natasa commented with a sparkling emoji, followed by a heart. Fans in huge number praised the picture by dropping heart and love emoticons.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, Hardik and his elder brother Krunal were all set to play for MI as well. The star all-rounder had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

Team India's next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear. However, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that India's tour of Australia for a four-match Test series will take place as per the originally scheduled Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series gets underway on December 3.

