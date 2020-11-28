Hardik Pandya Beats Kedar Jadhav To Clinch Unique, All-time Indian ODI Record; Watch Video

Indian all-roduner Hardik Pandya smashed 90 runs off just 76 balls to get his new highest score in ODIs for India on Friday. Pandya’s innings was the only silver lining for the Indian cricket team, who otherwise suffered an embarrassing defeat against hosts Australia in the first ODI in Sydney. Interestingly, Pandya also achieved a massive record in the process.

India vs Australia highlights from 1st ODI

Chasing a mammoth target of 375, the Indian team started the chase well thanks to the great start by openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan. They came out with positive, aggressive intent and gave the Indian team a solid launchpad to chase the target. However, captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul all failed to make major contributions as they had few answers to Australia's clinical bowling.

After losing India’s top four batsmen within the first 15 overs, Hardik Pandya walked in at a critical moment of the game. Joining Shikhar Dhawan on the crease, the duo stitched up a resilient 128-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Pandya 1000 ODI runs: All-rounder joins Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi in elite club

During his innings, the 27-year-old all-rounder completed his half-century in just 31 balls. He scored 3 fours and 4 sixes while registering his half-century against the Aussie attack in the process. As soon as Pandya scored his 48th run, he created history and broke an international record. Defeating fellow teammate Kedar Jadhav, Pandya went on to become the first batsman to score 1000 runs in the least number of balls for India in ODI cricket.

Currently, the world record in ODIs of scoring 1000 runs in the fewest balls is held by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. The West Indian registered 1000 runs in just 767 balls in ODIs for the West Indies team. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, achieved the same feat in just 857 balls and got his name up next to the fellow West Indian cricketer. Pandya, who made his ODI debut back in 2016 against New Zealand, has taken 55 matches to completed 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals.

Hardik Pandya 1000 ODI runs feat and innings against Australia: Click here to Watch

The Allrounder has often been a regular feature in the white ball games for the national team. However, his injuries have ruled him out in recent times as the 27-year-old returned to international cricket after almost a year. Pandya, who usually is reckoned as an all-rounder, had a surgery on his lower back last year. Since then, he is playing purely as a batsman and not resumed bowling. Playing as a pure batsman against Australia, Pandya missed his century by a mere 10 runs, ending his innings which consisted of 7 fours and 4 sixes.

1st ODI India vs Australia Highlights: Click here to Watch

After the astonishing defeat, India would look to get back to winning ways in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 29 at 9:10 AM IST.

