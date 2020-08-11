Hardik Pandya Gets Into The Groove With An Intense Workout Session Ahead Of IPL 2020

Hardik Pandya is leaving no stone unturned in getting into the groove as he looks to rediscover his rhythm ahead of the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Pandya will be representing the four-time winners and reigning champions Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season where they will not only be hoping to retain their title, but at the same time will also be eyeing their record fifth IPL crown. Hardik has not even had a bat in the nets in the last few months due to the pandemic and therefore, is making the most of what appears to be an indoor gym session.

'Making every bit count!': Hardik Pandya

Hardik and his better half Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy a couple of weeks back, but now the star all-rounder is all geared up to make an impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as the tournament nears. He was seen sweating it out in what seems to be an indoor gym session. However, it appears that the background music that is being played might be charging him up while working out.

What's so special about IPL 2020?

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.