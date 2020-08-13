Hardik Pandya And Son Groove To Rock Music As Natasa Joins In; Watch Video

Hardik Pandya was seen getting into the groove by sweating it out in an indoor gym session for the upcoming IPL. However, he is also looking to make the most of his time with his family especially his newborn baby boy memorable as well before he heads to the UAE to participate in the cash-rich tournament.

Baby's day out for Hardik Jr.

It so happened that while Hardik Jr. is supposedly fast asleep, his father is enjoying rock music on his LED TV at full volume which he has also posted as his Instagram story. Towards the end, K'naan's 'Wavin' Flag' (official theme song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup) is played as Pandya's better half Natasa Stankovic can be seen dancing as well.



Hardik Pandya in IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Pandya will be representing the four-time winners and reigning champions Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season where they will not only be hoping to retain their title, but at the same time will also be eyeing their record fifth IPL crown.

What's so special about IPL 2020?

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

