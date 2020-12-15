Hardik Pandya Makes Son Agastya Laugh With Sweet Nursery Rhyme, Wins Fans' Hearts Online

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was recently a part of the Indian squad for the limited-overs series (ODI and T20I) against Australia, has now returned home and is reunited with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Pandya was away from his family for more than four months. The lanky all-rounder was first busy with the Dream11 IPL 2020 followed by the series Down Under.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya reunited with son Agastya; wife Natasa Stankovic shares adorable video

Hardik Pandya posts shares adorable photo with son Agastya

However, Pandya has now returned to his family and is enjoying his time with them. The Baroda lad on Monday took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his son Agastya where both are seen enjoying each other's company. In the photo, Pandya is holding Agastya in his arms with a smile, as the kid cheerfully beamed away while facing the camera. He captioned the post, "Father and son Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme".

Hardik Pandya shines in India's 2-1 win over Australia

Pandya was in stunning form in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Australia as he led India to clinch the series 2-0. Pandya, who has been deprived of bowling due to his back injury, smashed the Aussies in the second T20I as he guided India to a six-wicket victory.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc back in Australian side for 1st Test

Pandya played a brilliant knock of 42 runs off 22 balls, with two humongous sixes to seal the deal at the end, and earned himself the Man of the Match award. He was also named the 'Player of the Series' for his brilliant performances which he decided to give away to youngster T Natarajan who was playing his debut series and gave impactful performances.

Pandya underwent a back surgery in October last year in the UK. His lower back had troubled him since the Test series in England in 2018. The surgery kept him out of action for almost a year, with the all-rounder last playing a T20 International against South Africa at home in September 2019.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma clears fitness tests, to fly to Down Under: BCCI confirms

He missed the Tests against the same opposition after that, the home series against Bangladesh and West Indies, a T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia at home, and the entire tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

Hardik Pandya house

Hardik Pandya is extravagant when it comes to spending his hard-earned money. Along with brother Krunal, the duo a bought a lavish house, a stark contrast to their humble beginnings. The Hardik Pandya house in his hometown of Vadodara, Gujarat is 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently reside there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai, according to The Youth.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Marcus Harris into Australia squad, Pucovski confirmed out

SOURCE: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.