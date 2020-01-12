Hardik Pandya Speaks About MS Dhoni's Agonizing Run Out In World Cup 2019 Semi-final

Hardik Pandya who was a part of India's World Cup 2019 squad opened up about MS Dhoni's heartbreaking run out in the semi-final against New Zealand on July 10 at Manchester post which the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been on a sabbatical from cricket.

READ: MS Dhoni opens up on heartbreaking run-out in World Cup semis, regrets he did not dive

Pandya on Dhoni's run out

While speaking to a news daily, Hardik Pandya said that the biggest trauma was when MS Dhoni had got out because he was confident that Dhoni would get India past the finish line like he had done it on so many instances even on that particular day as well.

Pandya then mentioned that it was a miracle throw from Martin Guptill and had it not been for that run out then they were still confident of winning the contest.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai all-rounder also said he was confident that MS would have found a way to score two sixes. He then went on to add when that unfortunate run-out had happened, they were still feeling that MS had made his ground and also went on to mention that one does not generally see a run-out with Dhoni. They then saw it on the screen and also saw the former skipper walk back to the pavilion.

READ: Good dilemma to have: Rathour on opening combination

MS Dhoni's heroics that went in vain

When India were on the verge of a humiliating defeat at 92/6, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected India's run chase with a 116-run stand for the seventh-wicket. The two middle-order batsmen brought their team to the cusp of victory. Just when it looked like Team India would register a famous win and reach their fourth World Cup final, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult in the quest of going for big shots to match up with the asking rate. However, it was not over until Dhoni was out in the middle and it appeared that he would repeat the heroics of that 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium. He hit a delivery off Lockie Ferguson for six which ignited the Indian hopes. Unfortunately, on the following delivery, he was run out by a sharp throw from Martin Guptill after replays showed that the ex-skipper failed to make his ground. His run-out triggered the end of India's resistance as they suffered an 18-run loss to exit from the quadrennial event.

READ: Hardik Pandya reveals details of his emotional chat with Virat Kohli post his surgery

READ: Dean Jones looks forward to contest between Rohit and Warner