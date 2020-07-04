Hardik Pandya Attempts Virat Kohli's 'fly Push-ups' With The 'clap' Twist; Watch

Hardik Pandya is making sure that he does not compromise on his fitness even though he has been away from the cricket field as well as the nets for a very long time due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, in the latest video that has been posted by him, the star all-rounder is showing that even he has the ability to be a fitness freak just like his Indian skipper and good friend Virat Kohli.

Hardik Pandya's indoor gym session

In a video posted by the younger Pandya on Instagram, he can be seen sweating it out indoors. By the look of it, it seems that he is having a gym session at home. In the video, the swashbuckling Mumbai Indians cricketer can be seen doing a few push-ups that involve a lot of flexibility which is indeed surprising as the youngster can be seen putting a lot of pressure on his lower body but nonetheless, getting the desired result in the end. Hardik had undergone successful lower back surgery in October last year in London.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has also thanked captain Kohli for having his back i.e. for inspiring him to become a fitness freak just like him but at the same time, he has also issued an open challenge to his elder brother Krunal Pandya and Indian team-mate KL Rahul who also happens to be his best friend.

The Pandya brothers were all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

Coming back to international cricket, Team India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to the global pandemic.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's push-ups involve a lot of flexibility in this indoor gym session