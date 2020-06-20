Hardik Pandya Shares Pic With Brother Kunal, Says 'Blessed With The Best'

The Pandya brothers are trying their best to keep themselves engaged and at the same time entertain their fans by making sporadic appearances on social media. Both Hardik and Krunal are currently unable to sweat it out in the nets or even go for a ride in their luxury cars due to the global pandemic. Earlier, the dynamic duo was involved in a 'Karaoke' session at their residence where they were seen with a mic in their hands singing 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jama' from the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' (2019). Now, the Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounders have come forward and posted an adorable picture that showcases their brotherly love.

'Blessed with the best': Hardik Pandya

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hardik posted a picture of himself and his elder brother Krunal where the duo seems to have had a haircut. The 26-year-old mentioned that he is blessed to be with the best.

Meanwhile, the Pandya brothers were all set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29, but has now been indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus fear. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

Coming back to international cricket, Team India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to the global pandemic.

