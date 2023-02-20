Harmanpreet Kaur Makes History, Becomes 1st Cricketer To Achieve Special Landmark In T20Is

The Indian Women's Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur registered a huge milestone when she came out for the toss during their T20 World Cup match against Ireland on Monday. Harmanpreet became the first woman cricketer in the world to play 150 T20 Internationals. No other cricketer - male or female, has played these many games for their country in the shortest format.

Harmanpreet recently surpassed Indian Men's Team captain Rohit Sharma to feature in most T20I matches across gender. The 2022 Women's Asia Cup-winning captain achieved the feat when she walked out at the toss in her team's group-stage match against England at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Rohit has featured in 148 T20I matches for India.

Harmanpreet is currently playing the Women's T20 World Cup group-stage match against Ireland at St George's Park in South Africa. India must win the match in order to qualify for the semifinal of the ongoing event.

India-W vs Ireland-W: Playing XIs

India Women XI: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, DB Sharma, DP Vaidya, P Vastrakar, S Pandey, RS Gayakwad, RS Thakur.

Ireland Women XI: A Hunter, GH Lewis, O Prendergast, L Delany, EAJ Richardson, L Little, MV Waldron, LA Paul, G Dempsey, C Murray, AN Kelly.

Image: ACC

