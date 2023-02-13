WPL Auction: MI Announces Harmanpreet Kaur As Captain For The Inaugural Season

Mumbai Indians have announced Harmanpreet Kaur as their captain for the upcoming Women’s Premier League after she was bought at a price of Rs 1.80 crores. Mumbai Indians on their official twitter handle announced Harmanpreet as their captain and the post also had Indian Men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma who leads Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League.

Harmanpreet Kaur currently leads the Indian womens team and also is an explosive batter. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Team India reached the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Harmanpreet is also the backbone of the Indian team's middle order and has also played many match winning innings for the country.

Harmanpreet becomes Mumbai Indians captain

Along with Harmanpreet till now Mumbai Indians have bought 5 players wherein Natalie Sciver was their most expensive buy who went for a whopping price of Rs 3.20 crores. Their buys also include Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar.

Mumbai Indians was bought by Indiawin Play which is the parent company which owns the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians bought the franchise for Rs 912.99 crore.