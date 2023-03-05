Harmanpreet Opens Up On Her Preparations Ahead Of 1st WPL Game: 'I Didn’t Get To Practice'

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Mumbai Indians, delivered an outstanding performance in the opening match of WPL 2023 against Gujarat Giants and was honored with the Player of the Match award for her impressive knock of 65 runs off 30 balls. Kaur displayed exceptional form, carrying on from her last innings against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal held last month.

Following the game, Kaur revealed that she had very limited practice time, but instead of dwelling on the disappointment of the semifinal defeat to Australia, it kept her occupied.

'I didn't get to practice only'

Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her satisfaction with her performance on Saturday, not just for scoring a fifty, but because her runs contributed to Mumbai Indians' victory. Kaur believes that playing under pressure brings out her best, as was evident in the recent semifinal against Australia.

"I didn’t get to practice only (laughs). I got just one day. But that was a good thing, because after the semifinal, as I said, I am someone who thinks a lot, but the team atmosphere was such that I didn’t get the time to think about it a lot. Suddenly, a day after I joined MI, the commitments kept me busy, and I was only thinking about what was next and being in the present."

"What our bowling department did is something that needs to be appreciated. When we were batting, we decided which areas to bowl on, and they adapted to that quickly, which is why it looked like a one-sided game."

"When you contribute and your team wins, it doesn’t matter whether you make a 50+ score or 10-15 runs. Extra pressure on myself takes me into a zone and brings out the best in me.

"When I got to know that I was to lead MI, I knew I had to take the responsibility and bring the best out of each and every player as well. It also brings a good rhythm for the team. I always enjoy it. and whenever I get such an opportunity, I just want to go there and enjoy."

Thanks to Harmanpreet's impressive knock and her bowlers' brilliant show with the ball, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs in the first match of WPL. Saika Ishaque picked up a four-wicket haul in the match.

Image: BCCI