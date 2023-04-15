'Kohli-Dhoni Are Also Not Exception': Harry Brook's 'zero Humility' Divides The Internet

On April 14, Harry Brook, the overseas player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), became the first player to score a century in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brook's unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 55 balls included 12 fours and three sixes and came after a string of low scores in the team's first three matches. His performance helped SRH post a mammoth 228/4 after losing the toss and batting first.

Although Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a valiant effort to chase the massive target, they fell short by 23 runs. Nitish Rana scored 75 runs off 41 balls, and Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls.

After the match, Harry Brook's post-match comments criticizing "Indian fans" created a stir on social media. Brook said that when so many people start calling a player rubbish, self-doubt starts to creep in. He added that there will be a lot of Indian fans who will be saying well done to him after his century but they were trolling him a few days ago. Harry Brook said he is glad he could shut them up.

"If you're on social media, and people call you rubbish, you start to slightly doubt yourself. There will be a lot of Indian fans who will be saying well done, but they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I can shut them up now," Brook said in his post-match interview.

Netizens react

Some users criticized him, stating that as an expensive player purchased for Rs. 13.25 crore at the IPL auction, he was bound to face criticism if he did not perform well. However, others praised him for being honest and standing up to trolls. Here are some Twitter reactions to Brook's statement.

Harry is young so getting bothered by the fans. Hope he doesn't get too distracted by comments from outside. — RahlS_2017 (@RSu27738855) April 15, 2023

Fokat me thodi khel raha hai audience chup baitane ke liye — Shankar Bhandage (@BhandageShankar) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni are also not exception, every cricketers in the world get trolled after not performing well ,he is young,he will get used to it after sometime. — Om Ukhale🌞 (@om_ukhale) April 15, 2023

Slagging kiya to perform Kiya na idhar Kohli or rohit ko nahi chod te performance nahi aayi to — Jayesh Unde (@JayeshUnde6) April 15, 2023

Big Zero on humility. This guy won’t be a legend for sure! — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) April 14, 2023

Brook will be next seen in action against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. April 18.

