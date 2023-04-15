Last Updated:

'Kohli-Dhoni Are Also Not Exception': Harry Brook's 'zero Humility' Divides The Internet

KKR vs SRH: After scoring a century in IPL 2023, Harry Brook's post-match comments criticizing "Indian fans" created a stir on social media.

Vishal Tiwari
On April 14, Harry Brook, the overseas player for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), became the first player to score a century in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brook's unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 55 balls included 12 fours and three sixes and came after a string of low scores in the team's first three matches. His performance helped SRH post a mammoth 228/4 after losing the toss and batting first.

Although Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a valiant effort to chase the massive target, they fell short by 23 runs. Nitish Rana scored 75 runs off 41 balls, and Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls.

After the match, Harry Brook's post-match comments criticizing "Indian fans" created a stir on social media. Brook said that when so many people start calling a player rubbish, self-doubt starts to creep in. He added that there will be a lot of Indian fans who will be saying well done to him after his century but they were trolling him a few days ago. Harry Brook said he is glad he could shut them up. 

"If you're on social media, and people call you rubbish, you start to slightly doubt yourself. There will be a lot of Indian fans who will be saying well done, but they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I can shut them up now," Brook said in his post-match interview. 

Netizens react

Some users criticized him, stating that as an expensive player purchased for Rs. 13.25 crore at the IPL auction, he was bound to face criticism if he did not perform well. However, others praised him for being honest and standing up to trolls. Here are some Twitter reactions to Brook's statement.

Brook will be next seen in action against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. April 18.

