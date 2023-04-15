'There's A Lot Of Indian Fans, Glad I Shut Them Up': Brook's Bold Remark After IPL Ton

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. After being put into bat first by the Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, Sunrisers achieved a mammoth first innings total of 228/4 courtesy hundred by Harry Brook.

Harry Brook played an unbeaten 100-run inning off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders which included 12 fours and three sixes. Brook's hundred came after his continuous failures in the Indian Premier League. Brook faced a lot of criticism on social media from Indian fans for not getting a lot of runs despite huge money put on him by SRH.

Now, Harry Brook has come up with an answer to all the criticisms and has come up with a brutal dig at the Indian fans. Brook was awarded and adjudged with the Player of the Match award for the first IPL 2023 ton. During the post-match presentation interview, he said, "Was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there."

IPL 2023: Harry Brook lashes out at Indian fans after ton vs KKR

"My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest", Harry Brook said.

Apart from Harry Brook's innings, SRH captain Aiden Markram also chipped in with a half-century and contributed to the team's score. Chasing the target, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have a good start as they lost the first five wickets for a score of under 100.

The team was edging close to a humiliating loss before captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh came to the rescue. Rana and Rinku added 69 runs off 39 balls for the sixth wicket and took their team out of danger. However, both players were not able to take KKR over the line and SRH won the match by 23 runs.