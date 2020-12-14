Harry Conway Concussion In Warmup Irks Australians, Indian Fans Question Their 'hypocrisy'

The three-day warm-up match between India and Australia A ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 13. As many as 20 wickets fell on Day 1 itself, with both India and Australia A finishing out their first innings with the bat. Interestingly, late on the opening day, Indian speedsters Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini unleashed a barrage of bouncers on the Australian tail-enders, thus causing the entire Harry Conway concussion episode.

Audition game for India vs Australia pink ball Test ends in a draw

The three-day pink-ball game between Australia A and India ends in a draw.



India 194 and 386/4d

Australia 108 and 307/4



📸📸 Courtesy: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/vMZhk2WNuc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Wriddhiman Saha To Be India's First Choice Keeper For 1st Test

Australian commentators, Indian fans collide over Harry Conway concussion

Australia A’s number 11 batsman Harry Conway faced 12 balls in the first innings, with most of them being speeding bouncers as dished out by the Indian quicks. The cricketer copped one to the helmet and was then checked by the doctors before getting replaced by Mark Steketee. Former Australian cricketers Brendan Julian and Kerry O’Keeffe, who were commentating at the time, called out the Indian speedsters for bowling bouncers to the Australia tail under lights.

Kerry O’Keeffe said “These are the toughest yards in cricket, pink ball, after 10 o’clock at night.” On the other hand, Julian criticised Team India’s tactics of bowling short to Harry Conway. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that he did not understand why the Indian bowlers kept bowling such deliveries to the tail-enders.

Also Read | Chopra Likens Rishabh Pant To Gilchrist As The Indian Smashes Fiery 100 In Warm-up Game

Indian fans were quick to retaliate to Australian commentator’s opinions with a fitting response on Twitter. While some of them pointed a similar bowling strategy from Australia A's bowlers to Indian tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah earlier on the same day, others called out Australia for ‘hypocrisy’. Speaking of the latter, the fans reminded the Australian greats about their team’s similar bowling strategies from across the “90s and the 2000s” period.

Here is a look at some of the reactions from Indian fans after Australian commentators were left agitated over India’s barrage of bouncers to tail-enders.

Aussie bearing the brunt of their own dish ! — balaji krishnaswami (@balajikrishnas) December 12, 2020

So should we bowl to the areas where the batsman can play now and play nicely with smiles ? This is a cricket match , this ain't ballet. — lalit_pnl (@lalitp_3) December 12, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian After Tendulkar To Register 3,000 Runs In Australia

Aussies bowled short to Bumrah too — Pradeep kumar (@impradeepkumarn) December 11, 2020

Never before has an Indian bowling side been so intimidating. Aussies always complain when people dish out to them what they used to routinely do? Same with sledging. Remember Waugh called it mental disintegration — Kulathumani S (@s_kulathumani) December 12, 2020

Every single Aussie team through the 90’s for 2 decades did exactly this kinda stuff n infact much worse. Absolutely no reason to not give em back some perfume balls — Dr. Saurabh Sachar (@sachar_saurabh) December 13, 2020

Will Pucovski concussion and other injuries ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

Prodigious uncapped batsman Will Pucovski was tipped to open for Australia in the upcoming India vs Australia pink ball Test match. However, he sustained an injury in the build-up of the series. The entire Will Pucovski concussion occurred during the first of the two three-day warm-up affairs between Australia A and India.

Cameron Green also sustained an injury during the second warm-up match. Moreover, explosive Australian and seasoned Test batsman David Warner suffered a groin injury during the limited-overs series against India. He has been ruled out of the India vs Australia pink ball Test match, scheduled to launch from December 17 onwards.

Also Read | Got The Ball To Turn And It Worked Well Against Virat Kohli: Mitchell Swepson

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.