Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian After Tendulkar To Register 3,000 Runs In Australia

Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap during the third T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. He became the second Indian batsman after his role model Sachin Tendulkar to complete 3,000 runs in Australia.

Virat Kohli completes 3,000 runs in Australia

Kohli had achieved this feat during his splendid knock of 89 in the final match of the T20I series. The Master Blaster is the first Indian to register 3,000 international runs in Australian conditions and finished his career with 3300 runs Down Under while the current Indian skipper, on the other hand, has 3052 international runs in Australia i.e. 1274 (Tests), 1327 (One Day Internationals) & 451 (T20Is) respectively.

Other batsmen who have achieved this feat

While Sachin and Kohli are the only Indian batsmen to have amassed over 3,000 runs on Australian wickets, there are other batsmen from across the world who have achieved this feat as well including the likes of West Indian legends- Sir Vivian Richards, Desmond Haynes, Brian Charles Lara, and, former English batsman David Gower.

The Caribbean batting legend Viv Richards occupies the 'Numero Uno' spot with 4,529 international runs Down Under.

Virat Kohli falls short of a maiden T20I ton

The Indian captain played a few delightful strokes by hitting the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground. When the visitors had lost their top-order with just 100 runs on the board, it was the captain who led the team from the front and kept them in the hunt in this challenging run chase.

However, with the asking rate getting steeper, the batting megastar had to play big shots regularly and in the end perished just 15 runs short of what would have been his maiden ton in the shortest format. His stay at the crease was cut short courtesy of a brilliant catch from Sams himself at deep point off Andrew Tye in the penultimate over.

The number three batsman walked back for a brilliant 61-ball 85 at a strike rate of 139.34 including four boundaries and three maximums. Kohli's wicket proved to be the turning point as the lower order could not offer much resistance and the visitors were restricted to 174/7 in their 20 overs.

The Aussies managed to salvage pride by as they won the dead-rubber contest by 12 runs.

