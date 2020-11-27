Harry Kane Gets Hilarious Offer From Bangalore After He Asks Kohli If He Can Play In IPL

Harry Kane the 'footballer' needs no introduction. He has made a tremendous impact on the soccer field for his national team England as well as his club Tottenham Hotspur. The star goal-scorer who has entertained his fans with his footie skills has now tried his luck in cricket and surprisingly, has also managed to excel with the bat in hand. Lately, the Indian Premier League (IPL ) team Bangalore seems to be impressed with Kane's batting skills.

'Jersey No. 10?'

It so happened that the striker had posted a video of him enjoying a game of cricket with his English team-mates. In the video, the 27-year-old can be seen batting like a pro as he manages to find gaps by making neat placements and scoring boundaries at ease. England goalkeeper Joe Hart is bowling to Harry.

The English captain gets a reprieve after his team-mate Dele Alli drops a sitter after which he starts celebrating. Nonetheless, it is Hart who has the last laugh as he disturbs Harry Kane's timber at the end of the video.

After making his bat do the talking, 'The Hurrikane' asked one of his good friends Virat Kohli as well as Bangalore whether they have any place for him in the team as he reckons that he has got a match-winning T20 knock in him.

After going through the tweet, the three-time finalists came forward and asked the English football icon whether jersey number 10 will do for him.

Harry Kane in EPL 2020/21

The captain of the English football national team is having an excellent run in the ongoing season of the Premier League (EPL) as he has succeeded in finding the back of the net seven times in nine matches that the Spurs have played so far. At the same time, the tall striker has also scored a goal for the club in Europa League.

The North London-based football outfit are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League. They decimated a listless Ludogorates by a 4-0 margin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

Coming back to their EPL fixtures, the Hugo Lloris-led side are at the summit of the points table with 20 points from nine matches. They had outclassed the four-time champions Manchester City 2-0 during their last match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. The Spurs will next be seen in action in an away fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday i.e. November 29.

Meanwhile, the 'Blues' occupy the third spot in the points table with 18 points from their nine matches.

