Harsha Bhogle Backs Virat Kohli's Late DRS Appeal In 3rd T20I, Says 'there Was No Timer'

Harsha Bhogle seemed disappointed after India were disallowed from taking a review during the third T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. It so happened that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for DRS (Decision Review System) as a result of which an in-form opener Matthew Wade ended up getting a lifeline.

'The standard protocol is...': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that the standard protocol is that one does not show the replay till the time for a referral is past. The versatile cricket pundit then added one does not know whether India were late in getting the decision reviewed as there was no timer.

The standard protocol is that you do not show the replay till the time for referral is past. There was no timer so we don't know if India were late. https://t.co/WOsfNSrs9w — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

Bhogle's tweet evoked mixed reactions from the cricket fans as well. Here are a few of them.

that is very true... lot of confusion on where the mistake lies — vinay singh (@vinaytheonly1) December 8, 2020

Review Was Asked After 17 Seconds According To Commentators — Nischal (@RainaFan___) December 8, 2020

The review that was denied was actually taken close to 20 seconds after the umpire gave his decision as confirmed by @SonySportsIndia commentator in the mid innings show. #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Chirag Tibrewal (@C_Tibrewal) December 8, 2020

READ: Virat Kohli Unknowingly Gives Matthew Wade A Lifeline, Makes A Late DRS Appeal

Matthew Wade gets a lifeline

Wade had once again promoted himself up the order as a pinch-hitter to open the innings for Australia as he had done in the previous match. He attacked the Indian bowlers right from the beginning as he looked in sublime form. However, the southpaw's stay could have cut short had Kohli gone for a DRS appeal early during the 11th over of the first innings.

It so happened that the left-handed batsman was caught plumb in front of the wicket by yorker specialist Natarajan and made an LBW appeal instantly but, the on-field umpire was not at all convinced and even he did not receive much support from his team-mates either with regards to appealing. Even stumper KL Rahul had no clue where the ball had pitched and so did Virat who was standing at the boundary.

Nonetheless, the Indian captain decided to get the decision reviewed but the Australian stumper reminded him that he had asked for a review after the 15-second timeframe as a result of which it could not be taken and Wade got a huge lifeline.

As per the guidelines, the captains are given a timeframe of 15 seconds to decide whether they want to get a particular decision reviewed or not and they cannot ask for a review after 15 seconds.

The southpaw did make the Indians pay after their captain had unknowingly suffered a brain-fade moment on the field by making his bat do the talking. He scored a quickfire 53-ball 80 at a strike rate of nearly 151 including seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

READ: Part-timer Glenn Maxwell Removes His Punjab Skipper KL Rahul For A Silver Duck

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.