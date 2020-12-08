Part-timer Glenn Maxwell Removes His Punjab Skipper KL Rahul For A Silver Duck

Glenn Maxwell made an impact straight away with the ball in hand by providing an early breakthrough for Australia in the third T20I against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. He had first played an impactful knock with the bat that eventually helped the Aussies post a score in excess of 185 and then he came out to make the ball do the talking.

Maxwell accounts for his Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan came out to lay a solid foundation for Indian in their run chase of 187 like they had done in the previous game with a solid 50-run stand. However, Australian captain Aaron Finch had other plans which worked in his favour eventually. Instead of starting the proceedings with a regular bowler, he gave the ball to Glenn Maxwell who is a part-time spinner.

Nonetheless, Rahul decided not to change his approach and looked to target him for big shots as he is a non-regular bowler. On the first delivery, 'Maxi' had bowled a flatter one as the batsman pushed him towards the cover region but failed to clear the fielder. On the very next delivery, Maxwell bowled a slower one on middle and off stump and tempted Rahul to go for a big shot and he obliged.

The Indian vice-captain did get the timing right but failed to get the distance as the ball went straight into the hands of Steve Smith who was stationed at deep mid-wicket. The ploy worked well in the favour of the hosts as Lokesh went back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Both Maxwell & Rahul each other very well as the former had played under the latter's captaincy for Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Wade, Maxwell helps Australia post 186/5

Matthew Wade scored a quickfire 53-ball 80 at a strike rate of nearly 151 including seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

A solid knock of a 36-ball 53 from Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order helped Australia post a competitive score of 186/5 from their overs after being put in to bat by the visiting skipper Virat Kohli.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

