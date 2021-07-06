Harsha Bhogle Calls COVID-19 A 'Chinese Virus' And The Internet Is In Roaring Appreciation

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday reacted to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the England cricket team weighing in on the future of the bio-bubble environment. Referring to Coronavirus as the 'Chinese Virus', Harsha Bhogle said that there was no option but for the bio-bubbles to get more stringent henceforth.

When several netizens pointed out to his choice of calling Coronavirus as 'the Chinese virus', Harsha Bhogle did not mince his words and said that since variants were being commonly labelled as South African, Brazil and Indian, it was only natural to refer to something by its country of origin.

It doesn't look like it is going anywhere. The Chinese virus has now infiltrated the England cricket team. The bubbles will get more stringent. I guess there is no other option — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2021

I noticed the use of the South African variant, the Brazil variant and the Indian variant. I guess it is the norm to refer to something by the country of origin. https://t.co/GHb4bbmaBX — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2021

Netizens laud Bhogle

After Harsha Bhogle used 'Chinese virus' in his tweet, netizens lauded the Indian commentator's stand, crediting him for calling a spade a spade, when others were trying to take a safer and more diplomatic route on the origins of the Coronavirus.

"Chinese virus" - well said👍 — Slipstream Cricket (@SlipstreamCrick) July 6, 2021

Glad u call it Chinese virus otherwise in india many people don't want to offend China — rohit (@rohitrajoffici5) July 6, 2021

Correct description of the virus ✅😂 — Crypto Daily (@GetCryptoDaily) July 6, 2021

Absolutely sir. I guess no one will Describe delta variant as B.1.617.2 everyone will say it was an Indian variant.



People need to rule this being a nationalist sentiment out here. — Debojyoti Saha (@that_stepup_guy) July 6, 2021

It's not racist until it's against a particular race. You nailed it sir. 👍👍 — Yogesh Jaykar 🇮🇳 (@PerfectlyDesi) July 6, 2021

Wow, Harsha is not being diplomatic here. Calling spade a spade should be the norm in cricket commentary as well. — Abhisek (@abhi_ab93) July 6, 2021

7 England ODI members test positive for COVID-19

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that seven members of their Men's ODI team have tested positive for COVID-19. The ECB, in a press release, stated that three players and four members of the support staff have returned positive COVID results following RT-PCR tests on Monday. The English cricketing body said all those impacted by the development have been asked to self-isolate keeping in mind the health and safety protocols imposed by the UK government. In addition to the seven members who have tested positive, others have been asked to self-isolate because they were in close contact. The ECB further confirmed that the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will go ahead as scheduled with Ben Stokes leading the England side in absence of regular skipper Eoin Morgan.