Harsha Bhogle Congratulates Hardik Pandya & Natasa As They Welcome Their First Child

Harsha Bhogle came forward and congratulated Hardik Pandya and his better half Natasa Stankovic after they welcomed their first child on Thursday. Taking to social media, Hardik had posted a picture of him holding his little one's arms and mentioned that he and his spouse have been blessed with a baby boy.

'Congratulations Hardik and Natasa': Harsha Bhogle

Meanwhile, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated both Hardik as well as Natasa and hoped that their child would bring them a lot of joy.

Congratulations Hardik and Natasa. May he bring you a lot of joy. https://t.co/NT59JmhR2t — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2020



Fans and cricketers congratulate Hardik Pandya

The star all-rounder had announced in May earlier this year that the couple were expecting a child. Since then, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates and giving their fans an insight into their lives.

Soon after the cricketer made the announcement online, several cricketers reacted to the post, congratulating Hardik Pandya. Members of the Indian cricket team like KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the player’s Instagram post, commenting heart emojis to congratulate the player.

Not only cricketers, but several members of the entertainment industry reacted to Hardik Pandya’s pictures as well. Actor Sonal Chauhan congratulated Hardik Pandya, while Athiya Shetty reacting to the picture said the post was precious. Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge wished the couple as well, as she left a couple of heart emojis on the picture.

In addition to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s colleagues, the couple’s fans also showered in their wishes. Many congratulated the player after he was blessed with a baby boy, commenting that “Pandya 2.0” and ‘mini Pandya” was here. Others asked the couple to reveal more information about the baby, requesting them to share a picture of his face as well.

While most fans congratulated the couple, some cricket fans were quick to find the funny side of the news as well. A couple of fans wrote that now all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, with fans sharing hilarious memes as well.

