Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In Online

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Congratulatory messages are in order for the pair as they welcomed their first child into the world. The Mumbai Indians cricketer took to social media to make the announcement. Earlier during the lockdown, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had tied the knot, while they got engaged in January 2020. As soon as the Hardik Pandya baby announcement was made, several cricketers, as well as the player’s fans, congratulated him on the platform as well.

Hardik Pandya baby: All-rounder announces the birth of his child on social media

Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to make the announcement. Sharing the picture of the child, in which the player is seen holding the fingers of his young boy, Hardik Pandya wrote that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The player had announced in May earlier this year that the couple were expecting a child. Since then, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates and giving their fans an insight into their lives.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

Fans and cricketers react to Hardik Pandya baby

Soon after the cricketer made the announcement online, several cricketers reacted to the post, congratulating Hardik Pandya. Members of the Indian cricket team like KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the player’s Instagram post, commenting heart emojis to congratulate the player. Not only cricketers, but several members of the entertainment industry reacted to Hardik Pandya’s pictures as well. Actor Sonal Chauhan congratulated Hardik Pandya, while Athiya Shetty reacting to the picture said the post was precious. Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge wished the couple as well, as she left a couple of heart emojis on the picture.

In addition to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s colleagues, the couple’s fans also showered in their wishes. Many congratulated the player after he was blessed with a baby boy, commenting that “Pandya 2.0” and ‘mini Pandya” was here. Others asked the couple to reveal more information about the baby, requesting them to share a picture of his face as well.

While most fans congratulated the couple, some cricket fans were quick to find the funny side of the news as well. A couple of fans wrote that now all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, with fans sharing hilarious memes as well.

Image Courtesy: instagram/hardikpandya93