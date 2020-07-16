'The Most Unique': Harsha Bhogle Defines Jofra Archer's Act Of Breaching The Protocol

Harsha Bhogle has made a huge statement on Jofra Archer's action after he was found violating the team's bio-secure protocols as a result of which the fast bowler will miss the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Barbados-born pacer's actions mean he will have to commence a five-day isolation period followed by two rounds of COVID-19 tests after which the self-isolation norm will be lifted. Archer, who faced criticism for not bowling at consistent speeds in the first Test, issued an apology for breaching the protocols and said that he was 'pained to miss the 2nd Test' and that he felt like he had let down both the teams. The West Indies team have also been apprised of the situation and are reportedly happy with the measures taken against Jofra Archer.

'The most unique': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' mentioned that of all the reasons for being dropped for a test match, the breach of bio-security protocol for which Archer has been held responsible has to be the most unique.

Of all the reasons for being dropped for a test match, breach of bio-security protocol has to be the most unique. #JofraArcher — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 16, 2020

'Lack of responsibility': Aakash Chopra

Earlier, former Indian Test opener and cricket pundit Aakash Chopra had criticised the 2019 World Cup winner for his carelessness and then said that this is a lack of responsibility towards your fellow players/officials/staff and also, towards the game of cricket.

Jofra archer's statement after breaching protocols

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer. “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. “It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

