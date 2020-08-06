Harsha Bhogle Lauds Babar Azam For His Stellar Knock In The 1st Test Against England

Harsha Bhogle lauded Babar Azam for his splendid knock against England during the first Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He played a stellar knock of 69 and helped Pakistan stage a comeback after they had lost a couple of early wickets.

'Full of class': Babar Azam

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that it was an excellent toss for Pakistan to win and they are going about it perfectly. The versatile cricket pundit then mentioned that Babar is looking full of class and it will be a very good game if the visitors get to 325-350.

Excellent toss for Pakistan to win and they are going about it perfectly. And @babarazam258 is looking full of class. Very good game if they get 325-350 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2020

Babar Azam scores a brilliant fifty in overcast conditions

With Pakistan reeling at 43/2, batting sensation Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with a 96-run stand for the third wicket in overcast conditions where hit star English bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and, Jofra Archer to all parts of the ground. Masood remained unbeaten on 46 while Babar continued his splendid run with the bat and showed that his rhythm was not affected due to the long break as he scored yet another half-century (69) as Pakistan finished Day 1 on 139/2.

However, when the visitors resumed their innings on Day 2 on their overnight score of 139-2, a well-set Babar failed to trouble the scorers as the in-form batsman was sent packing back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the first over of the day itself. Babar Azam’s 69-run knock came from 106 deliveries and it comprised of 11 boundaries.

The star batsman nicked the ball to England captain Joe Root at first slip while attempting a cover drive. With his dismissal, James Anderson claimed his first wicket of the series and Pakistan were reduced to 139-3.

Pakistan lost half their side after Shafiq and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed in quick succession. But, Shan Masood is standing in the middle like a wall by holding one end tightly. He completed a well-deserved half-century and was unbeaten on 74 as the visitors were 187/5 at lunch.

