Michael Vaughan Says Babar Azam Has Totally Shifted Joe Root Out Of The 'Fab 4'

Michael Vaughan has said that Babar Azam has edged past Joe Root to make a mark for himself in the 'Fab 4'. The 'Fab 4' batsmen in the modern-day cricket include the likes of Indian skipper and batting megastar Virat Kohli, English Test skipper Joe Root, New Zealand captain, and elegant batsman Kane Williamson and last but not the least- The current top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith.

'The Big Player': Michael Vaughan

“The big player Babar Azam strolled out there. Played and missed his first few deliveries and you think can he play the moving ball? Then all of a sudden he just starts to get his form, his balance, puts one down the ground. Played a beautiful back-foot punch of James Anderson", said Vaughan while speaking to Cricbuzz. “We saw that glorious cover drive that he got and then he danced down and whacked one over mid-wicket. You keep talking about the ‘Big Four’ and I keep hearing about this, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, they kind of mention him in that top four but I am not too sure about that at this stage. I reckon Babar Azam has totally shifted Joe Root out of the way as we speak because of his record of late,” the former English skipper added.

Babar Azam scores a brilliant fifty in overcast conditions

With Pakistan reeling at 43/2, batting sensation Babar Azam and opener Shan Masood rebuilt the innings with a 96-run stand for the third wicket in overcast conditions where hit star English bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and, Jofra Archer to all parts of the ground. Masood remained unbeaten on 46 while Babar continued his splendid run with the bat and showed that his rhythm was not affected due to the long break as he scored yet another half-century (69) as Pakistan finished Day 1 on 139/2.

However, when the visitors resumed their innings on Day 2 on their overnight score of 139-2, a well-set Babar failed to trouble the scorers as the in-form batsman was sent packing back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the first over of the day itself. Babar Azam’s 69-run knock came from 106 deliveries and it comprised of 11 boundaries.

The star batsman nicked the ball to England captain Joe Root at first slip while attempting a cover drive. With his dismissal, James Anderson claimed his first wicket of the series and Pakistan were reduced to 139-3. The early shockwave enabled Asad Shafiq to arrive at the crease and form forces with Masood, who was still batting at 46* at the other end.

Babar Azam Fails To Go Past Overnight Score Of 69, Falls In The 1st Over Of The Day: Watch

