Harsha Bhogle Lauds India On Beating SL In 1st ODI, Says 'they Brushed Off The Opposition'

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has come forward and given special mention to Team India for a clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a flier as India drew first blood in the three-match series.

Harsha Bhogle impressed with Team India's win & fearless batting intent

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle wrote that India just did not win on Sunday night but also brushed off the opposition. Giving further clarification on the same, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' stated that the depth of white-ball batting is unimaginable but at the heart of it all is fearlessness.

"They will fail some days but when they succeed, they will produce a spectacle like they did today", Bhogle added.

India didn't just win this today, they brushed off the opposition. The depth of white ball batting is unimaginable. But at the heart of it all is fearlessness. They will fail some days but when they succeed,they will produce a spectacle like they did today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Harsha Bhogle had mentioned that he has enjoyed watching this generation of batsmen. He then added that the new-gen batsmen have so much 'freedom', such little 'fear' and are full of 'confidence'.

Furthermore, the versatile cricket pundit added that the batsmen do not seem to worry about landmarks, and they just celebrate the time they are in.

I have so enjoyed watching this generation of batsmen today. So much freedom, such little fear, so much confidence. They don't seem to worry about landmarks, just celebrate the time they are in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan & Co. draw first blood

Coming back to the contest, the Indian bowlers had restricted Sri Lanka to a manageable total of 262/9 from their 50 overs after the coin had landed in the favour of the hosts earlier in the day.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the opening stand. Shaw scored a quickfire 24-ball 43 and his innings included nine boundaries at a strike rate of 179.17. His promising innings was cut short when he was caught by Avishka Fernando off Dhananjaya de Silva.

Shikhar Dhawan continued to lead from the front as he took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners and anchored the run chase to perfection. The Indian captain successfully helped Team India get past the finish line in just the 37th over by seven wickets as the visitors went 1-0 up in the series.

Dhawan remained unbeaten on a splendid 86. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his whirlwind knock.