Harsha Bhogle Points lack Of 'reliability In The Top Order' For Windies Wisden Trophy Loss

Harsha Bhogle revealed why West Indies failed to capitalise despite drawing first blood in the recently concluded three-match Test series against England. The visitors won the opening match at Southampton in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. However, Joe Root & Co. registered emphatic wins in the next two matches to seal the series 2-1. Even though the Windies bowlers had shown a lot of grit and determination throughout the series, it was their batting that let them down in the last two Tests.

'Will only win sporadically': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'The Voice of Indian Cricket' mentioned that the West Indies fought hard and, like they have done so delightfully in recent times, played above themselves. The versatile cricket pundit then added that till the Caribbean players get more class and more reliability in the top order, they will only win sporadically.

England win the Wisden series

England had batted West Indies out of the contest in the first innings itself after they had put up 369 runs on the board and then bundled out the Jason Holder-led side for just 197 as they enjoyed a 172-run lead. The hosts declared their innings after scoring 226/2 to set up a 399-run target for the Windies to retain the Wisden Trophy. Their run chase never took off as they were reduced to 10/2.

No play was possible on Day 4 due to heavy rains. However, on Day 5 the English bowlers meant business as they never made the WI batsmen settle down. Stuart Broad picked up his 500th Test scalp while Chris Woakes registered a five-wicket haul as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry score of 129 and England won the contest by a huge margin of 269 runs.

