Harsha Bhogle Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Indian Cricket Fraternity

Veteran Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle, well-known for his exceptional analysis, turned 60 on Monday. He received birthday wishes from almost the whole cricket fraternity of India. Let us have a look at some of them.

Indian cricketers give Harsha Bhogle Birthday wishes

वाढदिवसाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा, हर्षा.

येणारे वर्ष तुला उत्तम आरोग्याने आणि आनंदाने भरलेले जावो.



Keep the sports lovers across the globe engaged with your wonderful insights. pic.twitter.com/Y9CbM9TzNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 19, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday to the legendary voice in the commentary arena. Janam din pe Falle kidhar ho raee @bhogleharsha bhai. pic.twitter.com/hMKaqF9i2C — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 19, 2021

Aur dekhte hi dekhte Saath. Aapki hamesha yunhi bani rahe thaat.



Wishing you many memorable moments and great health in the times to come @bhogleharsha . https://t.co/3Fg8IF94IK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 19, 2021

May you be blessed with good health, happiness and fulfillment Wish you a very happy birthday, @bhogleharsha . pic.twitter.com/dZR8gTvmo1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 19, 2021

Happiest birthday to the one and only @bhogleharsha.

You've made this game more beautiful with your voice and most importantly for the warm person that you've been over the years.



Have a good day, Harsha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XXoAhBBAH3 — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 19, 2021

Harsha Bhogle Birthday wished by IPL teams

🥳 to the genius with the charismatic voice behind every swing of the bat and ball 🏏.



Super Birthday @bhogleharsha! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/bS5OJuC1sC — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 19, 2021

Happy birthday, @bhogleharsha! 🎂



“Tell me, is there more emotion than there is with RCB? What fans! Every year, they turn up. Hats off. Amazing fans!” - Harsha Bhogle knows we’ve got the best fans in the IPL!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/u68GrGYFVb — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 19, 2021

Making iconic cricketing moments ➡️ 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘 with a 🎙 in his hand forever!



Happy Birthday to the voice of cricket, @bhogleharsha 🎂#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ICC pic.twitter.com/iPTbhSLVPd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 19, 2021

IIM Alumnus Harsha Bhogle turns into a zenith as a commentator

Legendary Indian Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle, known as the 'voice of Indian cricket,' has provided outstanding analyses of the game for nearly three decades. His deep knowledge of cricket and his immaculate way of presenting the game to the audience has helped him create his own identity among other prominent personalities such as Alan Wilkins and Bill Lawry.

Bhogle is an inspiration to young Indians after achieving his dream of becoming a commentator despite having an engineering degree. The Indian commentator holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology. Post this degree, Bhogle received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.

Harsha Bhogle began his career in an advertising agency, after which he also worked at a sports management company. In 1991-92, Bhogle became the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Besides working for ABC during the 1992 World Cup, the veteran commentator was also a vital part of the BBC's commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 World Cup events.

Harsha Bhogle lauds Indian team for masterclass performance against Sri Lanka

Harsha Bhogle was impressed by Team India's clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Bhogle wrote on Twitter, "India didn't just win this today, they brushed off the opposition. The depth of white ball batting is unimaginable. But at the heart of it all is fearlessness. They will fail some days, but when they succeed, they will produce a spectacle like they did today." India will now take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.