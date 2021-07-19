Last Updated:

Harsha Bhogle Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wishes From Indian Cricket Fraternity

Veteran Indian Commentator Harsha Bhogle turned 60 on Monday. Let us have a look at the wishes showered upon him by the Indian cricket fraternity.

Veteran Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle, well-known for his exceptional analysis, turned 60 on Monday. He received birthday wishes from almost the whole cricket fraternity of India. Let us have a look at some of them. 

Indian cricketers give Harsha Bhogle Birthday wishes

Harsha Bhogle Birthday wished by IPL teams

IIM Alumnus Harsha Bhogle turns into a zenith as a commentator 

Legendary Indian Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle, known as the 'voice of Indian cricket,' has provided outstanding analyses of the game for nearly three decades. His deep knowledge of cricket and his immaculate way of presenting the game to the audience has helped him create his own identity among other prominent personalities such as Alan Wilkins and Bill Lawry.

Bhogle is an inspiration to young Indians after achieving his dream of becoming a commentator despite having an engineering degree. The Indian commentator holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology. Post this degree, Bhogle received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.

Harsha Bhogle began his career in an advertising agency, after which he also worked at a sports management company. In 1991-92, Bhogle became the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Besides working for ABC during the 1992 World Cup, the veteran commentator was also a vital part of the BBC's commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 World Cup events.

Harsha Bhogle lauds Indian team for masterclass performance against Sri Lanka

Harsha Bhogle was impressed by Team India's clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Bhogle wrote on Twitter, "India didn't just win this today, they brushed off the opposition. The depth of white ball batting is unimaginable. But at the heart of it all is fearlessness. They will fail some days, but when they succeed, they will produce a spectacle like they did today." India will now take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

