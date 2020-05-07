Harsha Bhogle Reveals Commentator Who Made Him Uncomfortable & It Is NOT Sanjay Manjrekar

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

Harsha Bhogle names commentator who intimidated him

On Wednesday, Harsha Bhogle took to Instagram where he conducted a live session with his fans. Harsha Bhogle used this opportunity to answer questions asked by his fans. The 58-year old spoke on several topics and answered all the questions shot at him in his own flamboyant style.

One of the fans asked Harsha Bhogle about his favourite commentator to work with. Harsha Bhogle replied by saying that he enjoys working with all of his colleagues and added that there isn't a commentator that he doesn't want to be associated with in the box. However, Harsha Bhogle added that there have been a couple of instances where he was a little uncomfortable because of the aura that surrounds the senior commentators. He went on to name Michael Holding as one of the commentators whose aura intimidated him.

He added that he used to remind himself that he better be good and spot-on while commentating with Michael Holding. Harsha Bhogle further named Shane Warne who was very sharp with his commentary. He added that with all the young commentators, it was easier. Harsha Bhogle also claimed that if he ever had gotten the opportunity to commentate alongside the late MAK Pataudi, he would struggle. Harsha Bhogle revealed that it was the aura around the commentators that sometimes made him a little uncomfortable.

Harsha Bhogle urges people to donate for PPE kits to fight coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have been doing their bit by donating to various organizations and at the same time, they are urging fans to come forward and contribute. Harsha Bhogle also has come forward to support people who are at the forefront of this battle against the deadly virus by donating for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Tring India, which is a celebrity shoutout platform, posted a video message by Harsha Bhogle as he has joined the platform's campaign #WarAgainstCovid19 to provide the necessary equipment to the doctors. Harsha Bhogle further said that he had done his part by donating the PPE kits. He also urged people to donate for the same.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM