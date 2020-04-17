Will IPL 2020 Take Place In Sri Lanka? BCCI Could Be Looking At 2009, 2014 Repeat

The coronavirus outbreak has sent the world into a frenzy with all the activities coming to a standstill. India has also been at the receiving end of this deadly virus. In India, more than 13,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 437 lives have been lost. Amidst this crisis, the much-awaited IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely. With India under complete lockdown till May 3, the possibility of IPL 2020 happening looks rather bleak.

Will IPL 2020 take place in Sri Lanka?

This is a query which has been raised ever since rumours have been spread about the IPL not being a possibility in India in the near future. During these testing times, Sri Lanka Cricket has informed BCCI that they are ready to host this year’s IPL 2020 which currently looks vague due to the lockdown situation. While speaking to Lankadeepa Newspaper, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva said that India is likely to look into Sri Lanka’s proposal if the outbreak of coronavirus subsides in the neighbouring country.

Silva also said that if they get the go-ahead from the BCCI to this proposal, they are ready to provide all the facilities necessary under the supervision of the Sri Lankan health authorities. Moreover, the IPL 2020 will bring more cashflow in Sri Lanka if the tournament is played in the Island nation.

The BCCI is looking at a loss of ₹2,000 crore if the cash-rich league is cancelled. So, it could be an interesting prospect for the board in financial terms to host the IPL in another country. If such a move happens, it wouldn't be the first time that IPL will take place outside India. In 2009, the IPL was conducted in South Africa owing to the general elections in India at the same time.

Even then, the IPL was organized in South Africa within 3 weeks of its decision courtesy the then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi's effort. In 2014 as well, a part of the tournament was conducted in UAE due to general elections in India.

Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka are just over 200 right now as against India's tally of more than 13,000. The death toll in India has crossed the 400-mark. Currently, international flights have been mostly suspended after several countries imposed lockdowns to contain the deadly virus.

