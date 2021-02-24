Harsha Bhogle Slams England For 'poor' Batting Performance In 1st Innings Against India

Veteran commentator-cum cricket expert Harsha Bhogle has slammed the England team for a shambolic batting performance on a good batting wicket despite winning the toss in the ongoing third Test match at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday where they were bundled out for a paltry 112 in their first innings.

'England's batting has been poor': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that this is not a pitch where a team should have been bundled out for just 112 runs in their tally. Analysing England's batting performance, the versatile cricket pundit added that their batting has been poor and at the same time, also carried an air of inevitability.

This is not a 112 all out pitch. England's batting has been poor, has carried an air of inevitability. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2021

Even the cricket fans had a say on this matter. While some of them strongly agreed with Harsha Bhogle, there were others who joined the conversation just for having some fun. Here are some of the reactions.

Cant defend cant hit England stuck inbetween very ordinary n clueless performance — motimedia (@motimedia1) February 24, 2021

Hmm.... England All Wanted To India Bat in Toughest When Ball Swings in 3 session... Good Tactics 😂😂😂😂 — TROLL CRICKET INDIA (@Troll_CricIndia) February 24, 2021

Alistair Cook n KP must b laughing watching — motimedia (@motimedia1) February 24, 2021

If Zak Crawley can hit, then others can — Venkat (@venki293) February 24, 2021

Yes, we Bowled really well Harsha — Chahal TV (@TvChahal) February 24, 2021

Plzz call kevin and tell him that they won toss this time🤣🤣 — Deekshith (@deekshith__redd) February 24, 2021

England bundled out for just 112 in their first innings

The English batsmen never got going despite the coin landing in skipper Joe Root's favor as they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals with only opener Zak Crawley managing to show some resistance while he ran out of partners at the other end.

Crawley scored a vital half-century but failed to carry on after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket off left-arm spinner Axar Patel for a fighting 53. The rest of the batting painted a sorry picture as none of the batsmen from either the top or middle-order including captain Root could even manage to score 20 runs as England were bundled out for 112 runs in the 49th over.

Axar Patel, who registered his second straight fifer in this Test series and a maiden six-wicket haul was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 6/38 from his 21.4 overs at an economy rate of 1.75.

India in reply are 5/0 at dinner break.

