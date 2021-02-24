Last Updated:

Ishant Sharma Felicitated By HM Amit Shah & President Kovind Ahead Of His 100th Test

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind & Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the 3rd Test against England in Ahmedabad

Ishant Sharma

Ahead of the third Test match between India and England at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was felicitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind. The speedster was honoured before the start of the pink-ball Test match where he was set to make his 100th appearance in the longest format of the game.

The video of Ishant Sharma being felicitated by Amit Shah and Ram Nath Kovind was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the cricket fans came forward to hail this great gesture. Here are some of the reactions. 

Ahead of the ongoing contest, Sharma already has 302 wickets in 99 Test matches. He is also only the third Indian pace bowler to enter the 300-wicket club. The Delhi-based bowler also has eleven five-wicket hauls in the format. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer also is considered a handy lower-order batsman. He has also been utilised as a night-watchman on multiple occasions, and at the same time, also has a half-century to his name. 

Coming back to the third Test match, Ishant has so far managed to register just one scalp. In fact, he drew first blood for India by accounting for opener Dom Sibley who walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. 

Sharma, who was keeping the English openers guessing with his outside off-stump lines, finally made the ball talk by pitching it around off stump as the ball channelled in and shaped away to beat the defence of the batsman as it ended up taking the outside edge and went straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma who made no mistake at second slip. 

