Harsha Bhogle Stunned By Ravindra Jadeja Not Once But Twice After The Series-decider

Harsha Bhogle was in for a surprise not once but twice when he had interviewed Ravindra Jadeja after he and Shardul Thakur helped India get home against West Indies in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday. Jadeja's unbeaten 31-ball 39 which included four boundaries at a strike rate of over 125 proved to be very crucial as the Men In Blue registered a series win over the Windies.

Harsha Bhogle stunned by Ravindra Jadeja not once but twice

Harsha Bhogle had started his interview with Shardul Thakur after which he had asked Ravindra Jadeja a question in Hindi.

''Aap non-striker the. Aapne dekha Virat Kohli jaa rahe hain, Shardul aa rahe hain. Aapke zehn me kya chal raha tha, mjhe kuch karna hain ya yeh kar paayega? Aapke zehn me kya chal raha tha?'', asked Harsha Bhogle.

However, to Bhogle's surprise, Ravindra Jadeja replied in English.

''Wicket was too good to bat on, the ball was coming nicely on to the bat. So I was just telling him (Shardul Thakur) that the ball was coming nicely on to the bat so you just try and time the ball and don't try too hard to hit the ball'', said Jadeja.

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' then asked the star all-rounder a tricky question but even here, Jadeja succeeded in answering the question. The veteran commentator had asked the Gujarat cricketer whether he also calculates the runs and balls just like the commentators do in the commentary box.

''Yeah obviously. They were showing it on the screen so it is very easy to calculate'', replied Jadeja.

The video of this funny interview was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ganguly lauds improvement in Jadeja's batting

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for holding his nerve to get India across the line in the third ODI against West Indies at Cuttack on Sunday. The former Indian skipper lauded the improvement in Jadeja's batting and pointed out that it was very essential for the all-rounder's abilities with the bat to become better. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had also remarked that Jadeja was in the best phase of career and that he had never been so good before with both bat and the ball.

