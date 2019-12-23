Pak Vs SL: Naseem Shah Cries After Dedicating 1st 5-wicket Haul In Tests To Late Mother

Pakistan's young pace sensation Naseem Shah made headlines during the national cricket team's recent tour of Australia where he made his Test debut at Brisbane to become the youngest player ever to face Australia in the longest format of the game. However, there were questions raised about his real age. He got his maiden wicket with the dismissal of Australian opener David Warner when he was batting on 154.

Also Read: Young Naseem Shah To Be Part Of Pak's U-19 WC Squad: Coach Ejaz Ahmed

Pak v SL highlights

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs on Monday in the second and final homecoming Test series, played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Sri Lanka was bowled out at 212 in the team's second innings. Since the attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, this is the first series in Pakistan and also their first win in 13 years, the last having been won against West Indies in 2006. With this win, Pakistan claimed 80 points and the third spot on the points table on the ICC World Test Championship. The first and second spot is currently being held by India and Australia respectively.

Also Read: Naseem Shah: Childhood Coach Brushes Off Age Fudging Claims With Andy Roberts Reference

Pak vs SL: Naseem Shah's performance against Sri Lanka

Emotions overflowed for Naseem Shah as he sheds his tears.. He always wanted to dedicate his 5-fer to his mother but since she has recently passed away .. he will now be dedicating his success to his father. #PakvSL https://t.co/qkLJJXXp87 pic.twitter.com/Ogp6Gvpb5X — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 23, 2019

During the match against Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. The right-arm fast bowler picked up 5/31 in the fourth innings against Sri Lanka in Karachi and became the second-youngest bowler to achieve this landmark in Test cricket. The 16-year-old also became the youngest fast bowler ever to pick a five-for in a Test match.

Also Read: Aus Vs Pak: Naseem Shah Cries As Waqar Younis Hands Him Test Cap Ahead Of Gabba Debut

Pak vs SL: Naseem Shah gets emotional during the press conference

After the match, Shah was in tears during the post-match press conference. Last month, Shah lost his mother when the young pacer was in Australia. Despite receiving such heartbreaking news, he bravely decided to stay with the team instead of returning to Pakistan. At the conference, Shah said he would have dedicated the five-wicket haul to his mother if she would have been alive. The youngster was in tears as he left the press conference. He is all set to represent Pakistan at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 next month in South Africa.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Sees Virat Kohli-like Temperament In 16-year-old Fast Bowler Naseem Shah