Harsha Bhogle Upset With Negative Fan Reactions On Buttler-Philander Controversy Post

England secured a hard-earned victory on Tuesday against South Africa in the second Test of the four-match Test series by a margin of 189 runs to level the series at 1-1. Having set a target of 438, South Africa played out of their skins to save the Cape Town Test, which caught England off guard in what was an intense session of Test cricket. The hosts' all-rounder Vernon Philander was doing a phenomenal job of defending the ball and biding time in the middle, which frustrated the visitors tremendously. With three wickets still left to take, England were growing impatient and that got the better of Jos Buttler.

Stump microphones picked up a fierce verbal abuse from Jos Buttler where the Englishman called South African speedster Vernon Philander a "f******g k***head" during the second Test between England and the Proteas. Tensions were boiling over at Newlands, where South Africa was desperately trying to salvage a draw on the fifth day. It all started when Jos Buttler was collecting a throw from the mid-off fielder.

Vernon Philander was unaware of the throw and when he realised it at the last second, he tried to evade. Jos Buttler, after collecting the ball, quickly threw it back to the bowler but started a rant against the veteran all-rounder. Jos Buttler’s rant was heard over the stump mic where he abused Philander, “F***ing move. F***ing knobhead."

This incident received a lot of reactions from the cricketing community. Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle is the latest to comment on the matter. He wasn't very pleased with Jos Buttler's antics. The cricket analyst took to Twitter and wrote in his post that read, “What a pity.”

Harsha Bhogle tweets on Jos Buttler-Vernon Philander controversy

Harsha Bhogle received a lot of backlash on his tweet where the Twitterati asked him about his biased nature citing the example of Virat Kohli's aggressive behaviour on the field.

And when Virat does that so many times on the field,no one says anything???Why is that Soo?

Sad part is that we Indians are to biased?? isn't it Sir @bhogleharsha — Vaibhav Tripathi (@V_Trips7781) January 8, 2020

Really disappointing that you would say that. As a person who has seen a lot of cricket around the world you would know things are said in the heat of the moment, India players have done so too, and there is no need to go hard on a person for that. — Abhishree Jain (@AbhishreeJ) January 8, 2020

I agree. But only thing is that our players also use words that are of this nature. But the only thing is that the other side may not understand & even those who understand chose to equate it with passion. Can't be different scales for different people? Jos is wrong but not alone — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) January 8, 2020

However, Harsha Bhogle, who isn't a fan of sledging, later clarified his tweet saying it was his personal opinion on sledging irrespective of who it was coming from.

Harsha Bhogle justifies his tweet

The responses to this this post, a purely personal opinion on sledging and abuse in cricket, by the way independent of which player it is emanating from, show you how much anger we have injected into ourselves https://t.co/37crqiQ1bX — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2020

