Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler Constantly Abuses Retiring Vernon Philander; Watch Clip

South Africa played out of their skins to save the Cape Town Test, which put England off-guard in what was an intense session of Test cricket on Tuesday. The hosts' all-rounder Vernon Philander was doing a phenomenal job of defending the ball and biding time in the middle, which frustrated the visitors tremendously. With three wickets still left to take, England were growing impatient and that got the better of Jos Buttler.

ALSO READ | James Anderson breaks Keshav Maharaj's bat into half during SA vs ENG Test match

SA vs Eng: Jos Buttler abuses Vernon Philander

Stump microphones picked up a fierce verbal abuse from Jos Buttler where the Englishman called South African speedster Vernon Philander a "f******g k***head" during the second Test between England and the Proteas. Tensions were boiling over at Newlands, where South Africa was desperately trying to salvage a draw on the fifth day. It all started when Jos Buttler was collecting a throw from the mid-off fielder.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Broadcasters accused of objectifying women after Jonny Bairstow controversy

Philander was unaware of the throw and when he realised it at the last second, he tried to evade. Jos Buttler, after collecting the ball, quickly threw it back to the bowler but started a rant against the veteran all-rounder.

Jos Buttler’s rant was heard over the stump mic where he abused Philander, “F***ing move. F***ing knobhead." While that was captured on the stump mic, the broadcaster quickly turned it off, although it was evident that Butler carried on the rant for the entire over. Eventually, commentator Mike Atherton apologised on air for the broadcaster's mess-up.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Jofra Archer brags about cricketing progress by comparing 2010 and 2019 pics

England vice-captain Ben Stokes was also heard in the background giving it to Philander, who was staring back at Jos Butler: "Don't stare him out. He's got a point, really." With three wickets required to draw the series level, Ben Stokes, as often as he does, came to England's rescue taking the final three wickets of the match, the last of which with only half an hour of play left, to seal a 189-run victory. The four-Test series is now poised at 1-1 with Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to play hosts for the two remaining matches.

A once in a generation cricketer. And he's ours.



No words left @benstokes38 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/PgjxGOegip — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler may miss out in the 2nd Test due to a back injury, Ollie Pope to keep wickets