Harshal Patel Reveals Strategy Behind His Hat-trick Heroics In RCB Vs MI Match

After losing back to back matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bounced back in some style by beating defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The Virat Kohli led team handed Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians 54 runs loss-making the path more difficult for the Men in Blue to finish inside the top four. The loss also meant Mumbai Indians slipped down to the 7th spot on the points table.

RCB's victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday can be credited to their pacer Harshal Patel bowling after the pacer produced a brilliant spell and picked up a hattrick in the process. Patel dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in three consecutive deliveries, to pick his first hat trick in IPL 2021. During the post-match interview with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel said, "I was thinking if the batters can't pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot (referring to Chahar''s wicket that got him the hat-trick). I just bet on that. This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy."

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel on his hattrick against Mumbai Indians during RCB vs MI match

RCB skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match interview was really happy with the way his team performed and termed the performance as a "10 on 10" performance. He said, " I''d give it a perfect ten tonight but we left out 15 (runs) out there... Those are the things where we feel we can get 20-25 extra runs." Talking about Bumrah performance Virat Kohli said, " If you don't try and stamp your authority, Bumrah will get over you - that's how good he is! You have to be at your level best".

RCB vs MI: Harshal Patel Hattrick

Hardik miscued the slower ball in the air and Kohli at covers took a simple catch. Pollard followed Hardik into the pavilion as he shuffled across his stumps and missed a flick as the ball crashed onto the leg stump. Rahul Chahar couldn’t survive the hat-trick ball as he was pinned in front of the stumps to a slow dipping yorker. As soon as the finger was raised, he went on a celebratory run as his teammates couldn’t stop him.