Harshal Patel Scripts RCB Record Of Most Wickets In IPL Season; 6 Short Of All-time Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel was on fire once again as he picked up three more wickets against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Having initially struggled in his first two overs, Patel made a stunning comeback when he bowled two overs in the death. The 30-year old had conceded 23 runs in his first two overs before picking up three wickets and conceding just 11 runs in his next two overs.

As a result of three more wickets, Patel not only extends his lead when it comes to the purple cap race but also becomes the first RCB bowler to pick up 24 wickets or more in a season. The duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Vinay Kumar picked up 23 wickets in 2015 and 2013 respectively. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo leads the race for the most wickets in an IPL season when he picked up 32 in 2013.

Harshal Patel scripts new RCB record in IPL

While RCB are yet left to play three more games before the playoffs, Harshal Patel has already entered his name in the history books. The 30-year old got three wickets in his last over as he dismissed the trio of Riyan Parag (9), Chris Morris (14) and Chetan Sakariya (2). During this over, he was once again on a hattrick, having claimed one in the previous match. The match against RR marked the seventh time Patel was on a hattrick in his career.

Harshal Patel's hattrick against Mumbai Indians

In RCB's previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Harshal Patel stunningly clinched a hattrick. Hardik Pandya was the 30-year old's first victim after he mishit a slower ball in the air, with Virat Kohli taking a simple catch to complete the dismissal. Kieron Pollard followed Hardik into the dressing room as he miscued a flick, with the ball hitting his leg stump. The unthinkable was achieved when Rahul Chahar was pinned in front of his stumps to an outstanding yorker.