Has Any Team Ever Become World No.1 In All Formats At Same Time Before Team India?

Team India created history by becoming the number-one team in the world in all three formats at the same time. Team India became the number one Test team in the recent ICC Test Team Rankings. Team India were the number one team in the ODI and the T20I rankings and now they have become number one in Tests as well. Team India been no.1 in all three formats at different times but this is the first time they are number one in all three formats at the same time. However, it proved to be a dampener as it was found that India's elevation happened due to a technical glitch on ICC's website.

South Africa became the first-ever team to be number one in all three formats

Team India have set up a record by achieving this feat but is there any other team in the world who has achieved this landmark before? Yes, there is. South Africa before India achieved this landmark in 2014 when they were number one in all three formats at the same time. South Africa were the first team to achieve this feat and they did so under the leadership of Hashim Amla. The Hashim Amla-led side had players like AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, Morne Morkel and Faf du Plessis. The performances of these players helped South Africa achieve the feat.

Talking about Team India, they are also the first Asian team to achieve this hallmark under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Team India had become number one in T20Is in 2022 and number one in ODIs in January 2023. Team India had been number one team in Tests for a long period of time under the leadership of Virat Kohli from 2017 to 2021.

Talking about Team India's current Test performance, they look in red hot form as they bashed Australia in their recent encounter in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. They will now take them on in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from 17th February.

Team India hammered Australia in the Nagpur Test as the visitor's batting lineup was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners. Team India would like to repeat the same script in New Delhi as well as they look to qualify to qualify for the World Test Championship final in June.