'Reminded Me Of Cheteshwar Pujara': Ex-India Coach On Rohit Sharma's Century In 1st Test

Rohit Sharma smashed his first century as the Test captain of India during the recently concluded 1st Test match against Australia in Nagpur. This was also his first Test century against the Aussies in red-ball cricket and also his ninth overall Test hundred. Rohit’s century, alongside other notable contributions from the Indian players, helped India to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, speaking to Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar the way Rohit dominated the spinners in Nagpur reminded him of Cheteshwar Pujara’s innings in Australia. “The best thing for me was that the intent was good in any case, but he even stepped out and defended quite a few balls. He reminded me of Cheteshwar Pujara because the way Cheteshwar Pujara defeated Australia in Australia, Rohit Sharma defeated the spinners in the same way in India,” said Bangar.

"Batted differently on the two days"

While Australia folded for 177 runs in the first innings of the match, the Indian skipper found it easy to face the Aussie bowlers and smashed a total of 15 fours and two sixes. After Australia’s collapse on Day 1, India concluded the first day on the score of 77 runs, before batting throughout the second day and getting all out on 400 on Day 3. Rohit remained on the crease for 80 overs in total, making the most of the conditions in Nagpur.

"He batted differently on the two days. When he came on the first day, the approach was different. He knew he had to capitalise because once a team is down, you need to be aggressive at the same time. When they bowled better, he took a slightly defensive approach. It doesn't mean that he didn't attack the loose balls,” Bangar added.

The former coach further praised Rohit for coming down the pitch even for defending instead of intending for big shots. "When the fast bowlers were bowling the hard lengths, where you can neither go forward nor back, he batted with great respect and concentration there. When he got the balls slightly short or on the leg side, then he pulled it brilliantly as well," Bangar said.

It is pertinent to mention that the visitors crumbled for 91 runs in the third innings and lost the match by an innings and 132 runs with two days remaining. Alongside Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel scored 70 and 84 runs respectively. Jadeja took a fifer with the ball in the first innings, while Ashwin grabbed five wickets in the third innings.