'Have A Communication': Ex-Indian Pacer Makes Appeal To Team Management For Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw created history by becoming highest run scorer in an innings in a Ranji match during ongoing game between Assam-Mumbai as he played an innings of 379 runs He also became the ninth player overall and the third opener to reach the 350 runs mark.

Prithvi Shaw was inducted in the senior men’s team at a young age. However, he soon went out of favour. He last played for India in July, 2021 in a T20I game. Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket in recent times, Shaw has not been picked in Team India of late.

After his latest feat, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad made an appeal to include Shaw in the team.

"A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw. Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team, it's job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India," Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team , it's job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India.

Prithvi Shaw has scored runs across formats and in terms of sheer talent, he should have been in the team. But perceptions in Indian cricket fly thick and fast which can make or break careers.

“Sometimes, you do get frustrated,” said the U-19 World Cup winning India captain.

"You know you are doing your things right. You know you are doing your processes right, you are honest with your self, disciplined with your career on and off the field. But sometimes people do talk differently. People who don't even know you judge you," the hurt was palpable in his voice.

Success makes one wiser but rough times tend to make you mature a tad faster. It has happened with the 23-year-old, who now knows and can identify who all are his well wishers.

"People who are not with me when I am not doing well, I don't really care about them. Just like to ignore them. That's the best policy," said the second man after Sachin Tendulkar to hit a Test hundred in his teens.