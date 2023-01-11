Prithvi Shaw Goes Berserk In Ranji Trophy, Misses 400 By A Whisker As Mumbai Dominate

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw hit a stunning triple century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam. Having finished Day 1 on the individual score of 240 runs, Shaw continued his batting exploits on Wednesday. The 23-year-old missed out on the 400-run mark by a whisker as he was dismissed on the score of 379 runs off 383 balls.

During his knock, Shaw hit a staggering 49 fours and four sixes while batting at a whopping strike rate of 98.96 in the Ranji Trophy match. Mumbai were off to a flying start to the Ranji Trophy game as Shaw and Musheer Khan hit a 123-run stand for the first wicket. While the latter was dismissed on an individual knock of 42 runs off 72 balls, the former continued his batting onslaught. Following the dismissal of Armaan Jaffer, the 23-year-old was joined in the middle by Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane add 400+ runs for the third-wicket stand

The duo then teamed up to stitch a massive partnership of 401 runs for the third wicket. While it looked like the youngster would complete his individual score of 400 runs on Day 2, Assam’s Riyan Parag dismissed the Delhi Capitals player by an lbw. However, Mumbai’s total stood at 598/3 in 125.1 overs after Shaw’s wicket.

This was the 12th 100+ knock hit by Shaw in his first-class career, which came in his 41st appearance. His heroic knock during the Assam vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy match will certainly take him closer to a Team India call-up. He will be one of the leading candidates knocking on the doors of selectors, ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia.

