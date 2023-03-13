Hayley Matthews Survives Broadcaster Gaffe After Wrong DRS Video Shown To TV Umpire; WATCH

During Match 10 of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, there was a moment of controversy when Hayley Matthews was given out by the third umpire in a questionable decision. However, it later emerged that the third umpire had mistakenly reviewed a different ball because of a broadcasting blunder. The on-field umpire eventually revoked his original decision after the TV umpire realised the mistake and directed their colleague downstairs to overturn the dismissal.

The incident occurred in Sophie Ecclestone's first over when she appealed against the on-field umpire's decision of leg-before-wicket. The second time replays clearly showed that Matthews had hit the ball before it hit her shoe. Unfortunately, the third umpire was shown a different part of the replay which showed the ball hitting the shoe first before touching the bat. The gaffe caused the third umpire to call it out but it was rectified after the broadcaster showed the original replay.

DO NOT MISS‼️



Here's a look back at all the drama behind the Hayley Matthews DRS!



WATCH 📽️🔽 #TATAWPL | #UPWvMI https://t.co/CPCUeqUdYf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 12, 2023

UPW vs MI, WPL 2023

Despite the controversy, the UP Warriorz managed to get their first wicket after dismissing the dangerous Yastika Bhatia, who scored 42 off 27 balls. They followed it up by legally getting rid of Matthews in the very next over when she top-edged a delivery from Ecclestone. The two quick wickets brought Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the powerful Nat Sciver-Brunt to the middle. The duo put on a 106-run unbeaten partnership to help Mumbai chase down the target.

While Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 53 off 33 balls, Sciver-Brunt hit 45 not-out off 31 balls. This was Harmanpreet's second half-century of WPL 2023. Thanks to her dominant show with the bat, Mumbai Indians won the match by 8 wickets. She was named the player of the match for her brilliant knock. Earlier, Mumbai Indians restricted UP Warriorz to 159/6 in 20 overs. Saika Ishaque picked up three wickets for 33 runs.

Image: BCCI

