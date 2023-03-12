UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL Match On TV & Online?

UP Warriorz are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Match 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday. Mumbai are currently on top of the WPL points table with three wins in three matches. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are ranked third with two wins in three matches. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at all the details related to the match including live telecast and streaming info.

Where is the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match being held?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 12.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 2 PM BST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports at 1:00 AM AEST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV at 9 AM EST.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain, wk), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr/Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

Image: BCCI

