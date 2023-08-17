India has committed to participating in the Asia Cup 2023, which will serve as a final-round practice match before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. On September 2, 2023, India will begin their campaign against its arch-nemesis, Pakistan. To recover from the T20I series loss to the West Indies, though, the Indian Cricket Team will need to be more cautious.

3 things you need to know

India suffered a 3-2 T20I series loss to the West Indies

The 2023 Asia Cup will follow the ODI format in order to prepare the Asian countries for the ODI World Cup

The Asia Cup will start on August 30, 2023

Ravi Shastri believes India should strengthen its middle order before WC23

Ravi Shastri, a former Indian cricket team head coach, discussed changing Virat Kohli's position during the 2019 ODI World Cup. He pondered putting Kohli at No.4 to improve the middle order. The topic of Shastri's comments surfaced after an analysis of Kohli's current batting order for ODIs. Kohli has been India's No. 3 batsman in every one-day international for the past decade, solidifying his place as one of the game's all-time greats. When batting at three in ODIs, Kohli has a phenomenal average of 60 and has scored 39 of his 46 hundreds from this position.

[Virat Kohli celebrates his century during a match; Image: BCCI]

Shastri thinks that Kohli, despite his performance at No. 3, may have the chance to switch batting positions in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. He gave his opinion, saying that Ishan Kishan ought to be the first pick for wicketkeeper and opening batsman. Shastri suggested rearranging the batting order with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli to make room for Ishan Kishan.

Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement about the No. 4 batting order.

Shastri believes Rohit Sharma can play any of the top four batting positions. He noted that Shubman Gill may struggle to adapt to a middle-order role. Considering this, Shastri proposed Virat Kohli for No.4 batting. Talking to StarSports, he said:

Ishan Kishan should bat right at the top of the order. Rohit as a captain is vastly experienced. He can go in at three. He can go at four. This is where you have to see the player's frame of find. How will Shubman Gill feel if asked to bat No.3 or No.4 as opposed to batting at the top? No one owns a position. If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four for the team.



Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK as well of him batting at four just to break that top heavy line up.

Ravi Shastri discussed Virat Kohli's 1767 runs at 55.21, including seven hundreds, at number four. According to his statement, in order to perform better in the ICC ODI World Cup. India needs a batting order consisting of the top four players that can exhibit adaptability.