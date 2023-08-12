'He Doesn't Have To Be Dhoni': Ex-cricketer Gives Verdict On Hardik Pandya's Six Debate

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, India defeated the West Indies in their 3rd T20 series encounter. In the five-match T20 series, the team lost two successive matches against the Windies. WI currently leads the series 2-1. The fourth T20 encounter between India and the West Indies will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

3 things you need to know

India won the match by seven wickets

Suryakumar Yadav made 83 runs off 44 deliveries

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 159/5 in 20 overs

What happened during the IND vs WI 3rd T20 match?

India defeated the West Indies by a seven-wicket margin in the third T20 match of the series. The West Indies batted first, scoring 159 runs for the loss of five wickets. India responded to this challenge by scoring 164 runs for three wickets in 17.5 overs, sealing the victory. Tilak Varma, who made 49 runs, and Suryakumar Yadav provided 83 runs, were instrumental in powering the team to victory.

With only two runs required off 14 balls to win, the moment arrived on the 4th ball of the 17th over when Hardik Pandya exhibited his distinct style and concluded the game with a six to send Team India home. Tilak Varma, who was batting on 49, remained unbeaten, and Hardik Pandya's last-ball sixer enraged supporters, who lambasted the Indian T20I captain for not allowing Varma to reach the half-century mark.

IND vs WI: Aakash Chopra makes a huge statement on Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma

Aakash Chopra talked about the situation. Chopra noted that the skipper had the choice of allowing Tilak to accomplish his personal milestone, emphasising that no 'Net Run Rate' scenario existed. He stated:

"Just to mention it. It's an interesting one because Hardik Pandya has received a lot of trolls and criticism. But another school of thought contends that why are you discussing T20 milestones? That was right in the thick of the conversation. "I remember MS Dhoni once playing a forward defensive shot because he didn't want him to take the limelight." But, even if he considers Dhoni his idol, Hardik does not have to be one."

In his response, Aakash Chopra emphasises the paradox around Hardik Pandya's actions. While he has received a lot of mocking and abuse, another point of view questions the significance of milestones in T20 cricket. Chopra also mentioned a 2016 incident involving MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, in which Dhoni executed a defensive shot that allowed Virat to win the match. While copying Dhoni is not required, Aakash believes that viewing him as an idol may influence Hardik's approach.